Image copyright Getty Images Image example CAF comot 2018 African Nations Championship hosting right from Kenya because dem no meet di requirements

Di Confederation of African Football (Caf) don confirm say two countries; Equatorial Guinea and Morocco, submit bids to host di 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Morocco confirm dia bid on Saturday while Equatorial Guinea - wey host 2015 Africa Cup of Nations - na di only other country to submit bid before di deadline pass.

Caf dey look for new host wey go replace Kenya wey lose di right after dem fail to meet di requirement from di football body.

Na next week dem go announce di bid wey dey successful.

Di tournament dey happen every two years and na for home based players for Africa.

E suppose happen for 12 January to 4 February 2018.