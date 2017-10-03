Image copyright Getty Images

Three men and three women from Africa dey di list for di annual award of di International Association of Athletics Federations 'World Athlete of di Year' award.

Di world athletic body name 10 athletes for di main prize.

South Africa 400m world record holder Wayde van Niekerk and Kenya Hellen Obiri, wey be di world champion for women 5000m make di list.

People wey dey too;

•Luvo Manyonga (South Africa)

•Elijah Manangoi (Kenya)

•Almaz Ayana (Ethiopia)

•Caster Semenya (South Africa)

Image copyright Reuters Image example Caster Semenya na three-time world 800m champion

IAAF say na dem and fans go decide di vote. People fit vote for athletes for Facebook and Twitter.

"Everybody wey dem nominate go get graph wey dem go post for Facebook and Twitter dis week; 'like' or 'favourite' go count as one vote."

Voting go close for October 16.

Di IAAF go come announce three men and three women for di final.

Image copyright Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images Image example Gatlin, beat Jamaican sprint great Usain Bolt to win gold for London for August

Meanwhile world 100m champion Justin Gatlin no dey di list.

Na di first time since 2004 - wey Gatlin bin no dey too - wey di world or Olympic 100m champion no make di list for di title.

Gatlin, 35, beat Jamaican sprint great Usain Bolt to win gold for London for August.