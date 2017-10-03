Image copyright Getty Images Image example Fifa's disciplinary committee has been issuing sanctions and warnings for offences during 2018 World Cup qualifying

Fifa don take hand dash punishment to eight African nations for various offences wey dem commit during September 2018 World Cup qualifier matches.

Gabon own be say dem carry one player wey be Merlin Tandjigora - wey suppose dey suspended - enter field on 2 September. Upon all dis one, Gabon still chop 3-0 defeat for di hand of Ivory Coast.

Na fine Fifa nack di Panthers of Gabon, ad di main sanction for dis error na to forfeit di match.

Meanwhile, Nigeria dem Football Federation too just collect fine of over $30,000 and Fifa warn dem well-well, after fans run enter pitch when Nigeria beat Cameroon 4-0 on 1 September.

DR Congo also get warning and dem dey forced now to pay Fifa around US$20,000, for things wey happen during their match against Tunisia on 5 September.

Fifa talk say DR Congo fans no behave well, say dem throw bottles and other things wey fit catch fire for di match, wey end with 2-2 for Kinshasa.

Dem also sanction Congo because dem fail to fly di national flags for di stadium and dem no display di "central advertising board."

Mali chop US$15,000 fine with warning join, after fans dey troway bottles and chairs during their home match against Morocco.

Then Zambiamust pay US$7,000 after their fans sef troway things up and down when dem play Algeria for Lusaka.

Morocco their punishment na US$3,000 plus warning, because people wey come watch match dey whistle anyhow, during di national anthem, before their match against Mali for Rabat.

Both Burkina Faso and Senegal collect only warning, after dem no start kick-off on time for their matches against each other on 2 and 5 September.