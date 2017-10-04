FIFA World Cup 2018: Putin don draw ear give officials
Russian president Vladimir Putin dey draw ear for officials about any delays for dia preparation for di FIFA World Cup 2018.
Russia go host dia first world cup from 14 June to 15 July 2018.
E go happen for 12 venues for 11 cities across di country.
Putin, say while di work dey "entirely satisfactory", say "overall small small delays dey".
"If we relax, we no go fit finish all di work," na wetin im talk.
For June dis year, Russia been host di Confederations Cup as rehearsal for World Cup.
Di tournament pass without any wahala of fan violence or problem with di facilities, FIFA president Gianni Infantino describe di tournament as "great success".
But Putin say di final months of preparation dey important for smooth running of football biggest tournament.
"E dey difficult to finish off task for di final stage," im talk.
Di country don relax dia hand for dia visa regulations for fans abroad, dem go give special identity cards to make stadiums safe.
