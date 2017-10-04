Ghana Blacks Queens don ready for France friendly

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di last time wey Ghana qualify for di Women's World Cup na 2010

Di Head Coach of di Ghana Blacks Queens Mas-Ud Didi Dramani don name di 28 players wey go show for camp to prepare to face France for international friendly match wey go happen for Paris for 23 October .

Im name players wey never play for Ghana before like Gifty Ayew Asare and Peterson Kundok.

Dis friendly match na part of di preparation di Blacks Queens wan use prepare for di 2018 Africa Women's Championship wey Ghana dey host.

Di competition go start from 17 November to 1 December next year.

Di team wey win and di one wey carry second position for di competition go qualify to represent Africa for di 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.

France sef dey use di match to check di kain work wey remain for dem to do as dem too dey prepare for di Women's World Cup.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Patricial Mantey wey bin dey di 2015 Africa games make di team

Dis friendly na di first test for Dramani as dem just name am Head Coach for di Black Queens after their former coach Yusif Basigi comot.

Who dey di team?