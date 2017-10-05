Image copyright Getty Images Image example Seydou Doumbia go miss Ivory Coast final two 2018 World Cup qualifiers

Ivory Coast striker Seydou Doumbia no play football for two months after im dive injure imself as im dey try get penalty for im Portuguese club, Sporting Lisbon.

Him go miss im country final two 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and Morocco.

Ivory Coast Belgian coach Marc Wilmots don confirm say Doumbia get injury.

To add insult on top di injury, Doumbia collect yellow card for di diving as im comot for field for Sporting Champions League match wey dem lose to Barcelona.

Di 29-year-old fall as im try to pass Gerard Pique come stay for ground before medical team treat am.

Dem substitute am just before half-time and im be one of di several injuries wey Wilmots get ahead of dia game on Sunday against Mali.

Crystal Palace Wilfried Zaha and Toulouse Max Gradel na di other players wey no go play because of injury.

Since di Elephants announce dia squad, Adama Traore, Jean Michael Seri and Gervinho all say dem no go dey available because of injuries.

Wilmots dey hope for miracle from im medical staff so Wilfred Bony go dey fit to play but e no dey like e go happen.