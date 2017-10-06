Image copyright Getty Images Image example Na five countries fit qualify from Africa and we fit know three of them dis weekend

We don almost reach di end of di qualifiers for di 2018 FIFA World Cup for Russia. With two matches to go, no team don qualify for Africa, but dat one fit change dis weekend?

Nigeria, Egypt and Tunisia fit qualify.

Di Super Eagles fit book dia place for Russia if dem win Zambia on Saturday for Uyo.

Zambia na di only side wey fit catch Nigeria for Group B because Cameroon and Algeria no fit get enough points to overtake Nigeria again.

Nigeria, dey target to qualify for dia third World Cup finals and dem beat Zambia 2-1 for di opening game for di group stage.

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr know say if dem win over Zambia dem go book dia place for di 2018 World Cup

Zambia's young side give dia self hope after dem win for house and beat Algeria for September.

Egypt go face Congo Brazzaville on Sunday for Alexandria in Group E.

Egypt fit qualify for Russia if dem win on Sunday and if Uganda lose or draw against Ghana for di other match.

Hector Cuper fit carry Egypt go dia first World Cup finals since 1990

As for Ghana di only chance wey dem get na if dem beat Uganda, and Egypt no win against Congo.

Injuries to key players dey put more pressure on Egypt's Argentine coach Hector Cuper.

Di challenge dey stressful, of course. I dey take hypertension medicine because of am," he dey explain.

"Life dey full of stress, but di challenge to qualify for World Cup na di hardest one I don face."

For Group A, only Tunisia or DR Congo fit qualify for next year's finals.

Tunisia go qualify if dem get better result for Guinea pass DR Congo against Libya.

Ivory Coast for Group C get tough match for Mali on Friday.

Wahala don increase for di Elephants because of injuries to dia important players like Wilfried Zaha, Seydou Doumbia, Max Gradel, Gervinho, Adama Traore and Jean-Michael Seri.

Gabon also get chance to reach dia first ever World Cup finals as dem go welcome back Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang when dem face Morocco on Saturday

For Group D all four teams still get chance to qualify, Cape Verde Islands dey host Senegal and Burkina Faso dey go Johannesburg to play South Africa.

Only di five group winners go qualify for next year World Cup finals.