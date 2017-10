Image copyright Getty Images Image example Kolo Toure win di 2015 Nations Cup trophy before im decide to enter coaching

Kolo Toure don enter Elephants of Cote d'Ivoire coaching team after dem appoint am as assistant.

Di former Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City player go join coach Marc Wilmots for di country's World Cup qualifier wey go happen dis Friday for Mali.

Im also dey do assistant coach job for di national team wey dey for local-based players only and di under-23 team wey dey play Olympics qualifiers.

Toure go combine all dis positions join di one wey im dey do for Scottish club, Celtic.

Toure, wey be 36-years-old, win di Scottish league for Celtic last season and im go return dia as technical assistant.