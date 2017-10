FIFA: Equatorial Guinea no go show for 2019 World Cup

Image copyright Getty Images

FIFA don comot Equatorial Guinea from di 2019 Women's World Cup wey go happen for France because dem put 10 players wey no qualify with fake papers.

All di players follow play 2016 Olympics women qualifiers matches wey happen for Brazil.

Dem sama dis latest sanction join di first one wey dem give dem for 2016.

For dat last year sanction, FIFA ban dem from di Olympics wey go happen for 2020 because dem get evidence say one of di players, Camila Maria do Carmo Nobre de Oliveira use two different passports and two different birth certificates take play preliminary for 2016 Olympics.

Dem ban Camila Maria do Carmo Nobre de Oliveira, Muriel Linda Mendoua Abessolo and Francisca Angue from playing for 10 matches because of dia fake documents.

On top of am, dem fine di country football association US$102,000.