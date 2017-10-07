Bayern Munich don hire Heynckes again

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Heynckles retire for 2013 when Pep Guardiola bin replace am and im talk say e no go coach for Bundesliga again

Bayern Munich don employ dia former coach Jupp Heynckes as manager until season end after dem sack Carlos Ancelotti comot.

Ancelotti bin comot for September after Bayern Munich lose 3-0 to Paris St-Germain for dia last Champions League match and dem dey third position for di Bundesliga table.

Heynckes, wey be 72 years, don coach Bayern Munich three times already. Di last one na for 2013 when im carry dem win three trophies for one season - di Champions League, Bundesliga and German Cup.

"No other club for di world fit make me return," na wetin im talk.

"Bayern Munich dey very close for my heart. Me and my coaching staff go do everything we fit do to bring back successful football give our fans. I dey look forward to di challenge."