Image copyright AFP Image example Zambia national team almost qualify for 2018 FIFA World Cup

Police for Zambia don arrest five fans on top say dem attack di house of dia national football striker Alex N'gonga.

Di fans been no happy say N'gonga miss chance to score for very important World Cup qualifier match against Nigeria.

Zambia lose di match 1-0 last weekend for Nigeria to end any hope dem get to go World Cup.

Na dis one make some fans vex so tay dem go N'gonga house for di Kitwe town of di Copperbelt region, come begin throw stone for di house.

Make we look four other times when players don get 'punishment' on top say dem no play well.

1. Armed Forces Sporting Union for Burkina Faso

Eleven players for Armed Forces Sporting Union, wey bi league club for Burkina Faso, lose all di hair for dia head one day for 1999.

Di players wey be soldiers, also spend one night for prison after rival club Bobo-Dioulasso beat dem 1-0 for championship match.

Di club president Commander Zoumana Traore say dem treat di players like dat to remind dem say football na like mission and dem must do dia work with all seriousness.

2. National team players for Ivory Coast

Image copyright Reuters Image example Ivory Coast win African Cup of Nations for 2014

For 2002, military for Ivory Coast carry all di national team players, go lock dem for army camp after Cameroon beat dem 3-0 to comot dem from African Cup of Nations.

When di military come out to make statement, di spokesman say dem detain di team so as to protect dem from fans wey dey vex well well.

3. Seedorf and players for Botafogo, Brazil

Image copyright Christof Koepsel Image example Seedorf bin no get am easy for Brazil

Once upon a time, one player from Netherland, wey don win everything for Europe decide say im go go finish im career for Brazil.

Di player name na Clarence Seedorf and di club im go na Botafogo.

But when di performance of Botafogo begin drop anyhow for league, and Seedorf miss penalty wey for make dem win one important match, di fans decide say dem no go take am again.

As di team comot from plane, fans begin throw dem stone and egg for Airport.

4. Dynamo Moscow players for Russia

Image copyright SNS Image example Some Dynamo Moscow fans show dia team another side

Dis one happen for 2012 with Dynamo Moscow club wey dey play for Russia top league.

Wetin vex dis fans be say after 11 games, na 13th position dem dey with only 9 points.

So di next time some of di players show for training ground, some fans carry paint gun begin shoot dia own players sotay dem injure 3 players.

Dat year, di club finish for 7th position.