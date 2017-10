Image copyright ISSOUF SANOGO Image example Mane dey hope to carry Senegal go World Cup for Russia

Senegal striker Sadio Mane join di regulars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar as dem release 30 names of those wey fit win di 2017 Ballon d'Or world footballer of di year award.

Another African wey dey di list na Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wey dey bang goals for Borussia Dortmund for Germany.

Portugal superstar Ronaldo go try to catch Messi wey don win di award five times.

Ronaldo go dey confident after im help Real Madrid win Uefa Champions League back to back.

Another strong person na Brazilian forward Neymar wey move go Paris Saint-Germain for August for a world-record 222 million euros ($264 million) fee.

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud, Venezuela Women forward Deyna Castellanos and goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke of South African club Baroka na di three finalists for di Puskas Award - dat one na FIFA award for "most beautiful goal" of di season.

Image copyright HECTOR RETAMAL Image example Na to win awards like dis make Neymar comot for Messi shadow for Barcelona

People wey dey inside