Image copyright Getty Images Image example Sadio Mane na very important player for Liverpool

Senegal striker Sadio Mane fit dey out for up to six weeks with hamstring injury wey im get for international duty with im country.

Mane, wey dey 25 years, bin comot for di 89th minute of di match wey dem win 2-0 over Cape Verde on Saturday for World Cup qualifier.

Im go miss Premier League games against Manchester United and Tottenham and Champions League match against Maribor.

Mane na important player for Liverpool and im don score three goals in five league games so far dis season.

Image copyright ISSOUF SANOGO Image example Mane go miss two games for Senegal

Senegal, dey top dia World Cup qualifying group, and go play two important match against South Africa for 10 and 14 November, wey Mane go likely miss.

Im bin dey suspended for three games earlier dis season after im get red card for di 5-0 defeat for Manchester City.

When Mane play for Liverpool, dem dey score average 2.2 Premier League goals. But when im no dey, na 1.6 goals dem dey score.