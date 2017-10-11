Image copyright Getty Images

Di FIFA World Cup na di biggest football tournament for di world wey dey showcase di best talents.

23 teams out of di 32 don already qualify for di tournament for Russia next summer. Di usual suspects dem Brazil, Germany, Argentina, England, Nigeria and Egypt dey dia.

Qualifying matches still dey but e get so teams wey e sure say you no go see, so who dem be?

Netherlands.

Arjen Robben don retire for international football

Di Dutch team, wey finish third for di 2014 World Cup no qualify for Russia 2018 after dem fail to score di goals wey dem need. Dem suppose win by seven goals if dem wan comot Sweden from di play-offs but na only two goals dem manage to score. After di match Arjen Robben retire from international football.

Chile

Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez no go dey for di 2018 World Cup

Last June, Chile win dia second Copa America title. Dem finish second to Germany for di 2017 Confederation Cup for Russia, after dem comot European champions Portugal.

But for dia South American qualifier match against Brazil, dem chop two goals for three second half minutes.

Dat defeat mean say La Roja go miss Russia 2018.

Cameroon

African champions Cameroon don qualify for di World Cup seven times

Di Indomitable Lions na di current African Champions wey don show for World Cup seven times before, di highest for any African team. Cameroon struggle for dia group B qualifiers wey get Nigeria, Zambia, and Algeria. Na only one match dem manage win, plus three draws. E mean say na third position dem dey for di group.

United States

Christian Pulisic na one of di stars for US campaign but go wait for another four years to make im World Cup debut

Na disaster for US after dem fail to qualify for di first time since 1986 because dem lose to Trinidad & Tobago.

Di US been dey third position but come finish for fifth after dem lose 2-1.

Wales

Wales finish third for dia group D with 17 points.

Di Welsh be one of di surprise teams for Euro 2016 after dem reach semi-final for di competition only for Portugal to knock dem out. But dia World Cup qualifiers no go according to plan after dem finish third for dia group wey get Serbia, Northern Ireland, Georgia, Moldovia and Austria.

Serbia qualify for di group while Northern Ireland go enter play-offs.