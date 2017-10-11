Image copyright Reuters Image example Panama coach Dario Gomez (wey wear blue) dey celebrate with Roman Torres after dem beat Costa Rica to qualify.

People for Panama go dey wish say dem go qualify for World Cup everyday. Dis na because President Juan Carlos Varela‏ declare holiday on Wednesday after di country qualify for dia first ever World Cup appearance.

Di President talk for twitter say: "I don hear di voice of my people... Tomorrow go be national holiday."

Di national team beat Costa Rica 2-1 for Panama City on Tuesday evening.

President Juan Carlos talk say make public and private workers take di day off, and cancel school classes.

Di president send out plenty-plenty tweet to celebrate dis win, e even share one picture of himself as e dey sign di order for di public holiday.

Im say im country people deserve di holiday.

People for Panama celebrate go reach night after dem win.

But some argument dey for ground on top whether di team first goal cross di line.

Image copyright AFP/GETTY IMAGE Image example People dey happy for di street of Panama City.

Panama don try tire to qualify for every football World Cup since 1978, but e no dey wok, except dis recent one.

Di country go join for di 2018 competition, wen go start for Russia next June.

United States of America dey di same qualifying group for di North and Central America region, but dem no make am after dey lose against di bottom-team Trinidad and Tobago.

Mexico and Costa Rica don succeed, and Honduras go get play off against Australia.