Liberia Election: No release results - opposition party

Image copyright AFP Image example Liberians dey vote to replace Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, wey be Africa first female president

One of Liberia main political parties say make dem no announce di results of Tuesday presidential election.

Di Liberal Party release statement say mago-mago dey for inside di election.

Dem suppose announce official results today but one of di contenders, Charles Brumskine of di Liberal Party, say dem dey draw ear give di National Elections Commission (NEC) say dem go carry dem go court.

NEC talk talk person tell Reuters say dem no know say Liberty Party don submit complain.

Na 20 candidate contest for di presidential election.

If no candidate win 50 percent of di vote, di two candidates wey carry vote pass go enter second round.

Early tori dey suggest say dis two fit be Vice President Joseph Boakai and former footballer George Weah.

Dem don announce say di second round na 7 November.