Image example Ozil contract go expire by di end of di season.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger say contract talk dey "go well" with Mesut Ozil but "e dey possible" say him and Alexis Sanchez fit leave for January.

When dem ask am to confirm di report say di club don start to negotiation with Ozil agent, Wenger say e dey progress "well".

"Di fact say we no agree last year no mean say im wan go."

But, di Frenchman say di club no set deadline to conclude di deal.

When dem ask whether dem go sell Ozil and Sanchez when transfer window open, him say: "Once you dey di kind situation wey Arsenal dey anything dey possible."

Meanwhile, defender Shkodran Mustafi don get hamstring injury and no go play for up to six weeks.

Di 25-year-old comot for first half when im dey play World Cup qualifier for im country Germany against Azerbaijan.