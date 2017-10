Image copyright Getty Images Image example Na one goal Isaac Success don score for 19 Premier League games

Watford coach Marco Silva don draw ear for Nigeria footballer Isaac Success about how e don dey waka for di Premier League side.

Na last month Police arrest di 21-year-old striker, because of tori wey say in get palava for one hotel for Hertfordshire.

"Im need dey careful- everybodi need to dey careful- and behave well," na wetin di Portuguese Silva talk.

"Everybody for di club know di rules and wetin dem suppose do as professional."

"Wetin we dey talk about na something wey happen for September."

Silva no talk whether Watford go discipline Isaacs, or not.

Success bin join di hornet for club record fee of £12.5m from Spanish club Granada for 2016; im sign five-year contract.

Na only one goal im score for 19 games last season, against Bournemouth but im never show for Silva team dis season for Premier League.

Right now, Success get injury from training, wey go keep out of di pitch for eight weeks.