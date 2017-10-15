Image copyright Getty Images Image example Kenya miss dia chance to host di African Nations Championships 2018 to Morocco

Di Confederation of African Football (CAF) don talk say Morocco go replace Kenya as di host of di 2018 African Nations Championships (CHAN).

Dis tori dey comot after CAF Emergency Committee wey di president Mr Ahmad Ahmad chair, meet for Saturday for Lagos, Nigeria.

Kenya miss dia chance after di country no fit show say dem don prepare well-well as dia stadiums no dey ready.

Ethiopia sef for host but dem no provide letter of guarantee from dia government, and dat letter dey part of di requirements from CAF if country dey apply to host di competition.

Morocco never host senior continental competition since 1988 Africa Cup of Nations.

Di football tournament na for locally-based players and e go start from January 12 to February 4 2018.

Sixteen teams go play for di cities of Casablanca, Agadir, Marakech and Tangier for Morocco.