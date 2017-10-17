Image copyright Getty Images Image example Napoli never win Serie A since 1989/90 season

Champions League matches go enter another gear today for stadiums around Europe.

Di big one wey people dey put eye na di one wey defending champions Real Madrid go welcome Tottenham Hotspur for Santiago Bernabéu.

Di two teams don win dia two matches so far and dem get six-six points.

Spurs striker, Harry Kane na di top scorer for Europe with five goals and Cristiano Ronaldo follow with four goals.

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino say di match na chance for im players to show say dem fit compete for Europe.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Former Real Madrid Zinedine Zidane don win di competition as player and coach.

Zinedine Zidane wey dey control things for Real don call di match 'group final'.

"Di two teams get di same points," im add join. "No be Harry Kane alone dey Tottenham so we go prepare for dis game well-well.

Other English clubs wey dey play today na Manchester City and Liverpool.

Man City dey expect say dia match against Napoli for Etihad Stadium no go easy even though di Italian club don lose one match already.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Raheem Sterling don score seven goals for Manchester City this season

Napoli don win all eight of dia Serie A games so far dis season as dem hammer opponents 26 goals and concede just five.

Napoli never win di league since 1990 and dem dey top di table now with two points.

Club president Aurelio de Laurentiis say dem suppose rest some players for di game against Manchester City because dem go face Inter Milan for Serie A dis Saturday.

Di club never beat any English opposition for England in all competitions before.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp go continue to dey rotate im goalkeepers. Na Loris Karius go face Maribor

Liverpool dey second for dia group with two points because dem draw with Sevilla and Spartak Moscow for dia first two matches. Maribor dey bottom of di table with one point.

After dis Tuesday game, Liverpool go face Tottenham for di Premier League at Wembley dis Sunday.

Matches wey dey happen today.