UCL: Tottenham vs Real Madrid na group final - Zidane
Champions League matches go enter another gear today for stadiums around Europe.
Di big one wey people dey put eye na di one wey defending champions Real Madrid go welcome Tottenham Hotspur for Santiago Bernabéu.
Di two teams don win dia two matches so far and dem get six-six points.
Spurs striker, Harry Kane na di top scorer for Europe with five goals and Cristiano Ronaldo follow with four goals.
Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino say di match na chance for im players to show say dem fit compete for Europe.
Zinedine Zidane wey dey control things for Real don call di match 'group final'.
"Di two teams get di same points," im add join. "No be Harry Kane alone dey Tottenham so we go prepare for dis game well-well.
Other English clubs wey dey play today na Manchester City and Liverpool.
Man City dey expect say dia match against Napoli for Etihad Stadium no go easy even though di Italian club don lose one match already.
Napoli don win all eight of dia Serie A games so far dis season as dem hammer opponents 26 goals and concede just five.
Napoli never win di league since 1990 and dem dey top di table now with two points.
Club president Aurelio de Laurentiis say dem suppose rest some players for di game against Manchester City because dem go face Inter Milan for Serie A dis Saturday.
Di club never beat any English opposition for England in all competitions before.
Liverpool dey second for dia group with two points because dem draw with Sevilla and Spartak Moscow for dia first two matches. Maribor dey bottom of di table with one point.
After dis Tuesday game, Liverpool go face Tottenham for di Premier League at Wembley dis Sunday.
Matches wey dey happen today.
- NK Maribor vs Liverpool
- Manchester City vs Napoli
- Real Madrid vs Tottenham Hotspur
- Spartak Moscow vs Sevilla
- Feyenoord vs Shakhtar Donetsk
- Monaco vs Besiktas
- RB Leipzig vs FC Porto
- Apoel Nicosia vs Borussia Dortmund