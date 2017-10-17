Image copyright Getty Images

English premier league club Leicester City don sack dia manager Craig Shakespeare.

Na only four months im don spend for di job after im sign three-year deal to replace former manager Claudio Ranieri.

Di Foxes never win any of dia six matches wey dem don play and dem dey third from bottom for Premier League.

Na Shakespeare take over from Italian Ranieri temporarily for February and im help di club escape relegation.

Image copyright Getty Images

Im win eight games out of 16 wey im play last season and di club reach Champions League quarter-finals.

Im last match na di 1-1 draw wey di club play West Brom on Monday.

Di last time wey Leicester no win anything for six league matches, dem sack Ranieri, even as im just help dem win Premier League.