Champions League: How di teams go do today?

Chelsea's Conte must to find how im go manage players wey just dey return from injury

Champions League match go continue today for Europe and some serious match dey.

Yesterday, all di English teams wey play do very well. Tottenham Hotspur comot Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu with draw and one point. In fact, dem for win di match sef if no be di penalty wey Cristiano Ronaldo score to equalise after Harry Kane make Real defender Varane score own goal.

Manchester United fan dey carry UCL trophy

Manchester City calm down beat Napoli 2-1 for Etihad Stadium. Di impressive way wey dem take beat Napoli, you no go know say di Italians dey top Serie A after dem win all di games wey dem don play so far.

Na Liverpool scatter ground pass yesterday as dem hammer NK Maribor 7-0. Dat na di biggest win wey any English club don win for Europe ever.

Two more Premier League clubs go play today - Manchester United and Chelsea.

Morata, who don score seven goals for eight Chelsea matches, don return to training yesterday

Injury dey disturb Chelsea

Chelsea go welcome another Italian club, Roma for Stamford Bridge and di good news be say dia striker Alvaro Morata fit play for di match.

Di Spanish player injure imself for di match against Manchester City last month so im no play for di Crystal Palace match wey Chelsea lose.

Di manager, Antonio Conte, say e no dey risky make Morata play against Roma.



Other player wey no sure for Chelsea today na Nigerian Victor Moses (hamstring), N'Golo Kante (hamstring) and Danny Drinkwater (calf).

Chelsea dey hope say dem go fit continue dia win-win after dem beat Qarabag and Atletico Madrid. Dem dey top di group.

Roma dey second position after dem draw 1-1 with Atletico, come beat Qarabag 2-1 away.

Wetin Mourinho talk for PSG mata don make people dey ask whether im dey plan to port go France

Jose dey wave Bye-bye?

Di main tori wey dey follow Man Utd as dem dey ready to face Benfica for Portugal na di gist whether manager Jose Mourinho dey plan to comot go Paris St-Germain.

Dis na after last Sunday, im carry praise dey praise di French club and people come dey wonder say wetin dey happen?

Belgian striker Romelo Lukaku don start im Man Utd career very well

But im don come out talk say all di talk na wetin e be, just talk.

Di Red Devils don win all dia matches so far and dem dey top dia group. Benfica, wey dey host dem, no play well at all so far. Dem never collect any point as dem don lose di two matches wey dem play.

Dis na di fourth time wey Jupp Heynckes go coach Bayern Munich

Heynckes don return

Scottish team, Celtic go face German champions Bayern Munich for Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

Things don change for Bayern since di last Champions League match wey PSG waya dem 3-0. Dem don bring back former coach Jupp Heynckes to replace Carlo Ancelotti wey dem sack after dat bad match.

Bayern players say Heynckes don ginger dem and now, dem dey enjoy to play football.

And e be like say players don already start to dey gel with am because im first game after im become coach again na against Freiburg. Bayern use five goals nearly spell dia name.

German defender, Jerome Boateng, wey no play for dat PSG match, say players don dey enjoy training again and na because of Heynckes.

Arjen Robben go play im 100th Champions League match if im play against Celtic

Celtic and Bayern get two-two points each for dia group.

See all di matches wey dey happen today.