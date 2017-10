Image copyright EPA Image example Ghana na strong name for age group competition

Ghana go jam Mali for di quarter-finals of di FIFA Under-17 World Cup wey dey happen for India, after dem nack Niger 2-0.

Eric Ayiah na im open net for Ghana from penalty spot for match wey happen for Mumbai.

Dis na di first time wey Niger go play for di FIFA U-17 World Cup and dem try hold dia own until 90 minutes when Richard Danso settle am for Ghana with second goal.

Ghana go dey look to win di cup for di third time, after dem win am for 1991 and 1995.

Mali wey dem go face for di next round dey see as dem go take win dia first title for any age group competition for Fifa World Cup.

Na Ghana and Mali remain dey fly Africa flag, after Guinea and Niger comot.