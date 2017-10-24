Image copyright BOHEMIANS Image example Di moment wey Francis Koné assist goalkeeper for Czech league.

Togolese striker Francis Kone don get award from Fifa because of im save one person life for league match for Czech.

Im get di Fair Play award for Fifa "Best" ceremony wey dem do for London on October 23.

Kone save di life of goalkeeper Martin Berkovec for February 2017 , after Berkovec nearly swallow im tongue when im head jam with Daniel Krch, another team member.

Kone put im hand inside Berkovec tongue to comot im tongue so that im no go suffocate and e go fit breathe.

Later, Berkovec write for Facebook say "I wan thank Francis Kone for im rescue... I dey happy say e help my condition and thank you again!!!"

"I no fit just stand dia dey look when person dey suffocate, make I no do something." na wetin Kone tell FIFA.com. Im talk say na like four times im don dey dis kind situation for where im save player life.

And na wetin make Kone win di 2017 FIFA Fair Play award wey Marcel Desailly and actor Patrick Stewart present to am.

Kone na di only African winner on di ceremony night.

Information about Francis Kone

- Born on 29 November 1990 for Bondoukou (Côte d'Ivoire) to Togolese mama

- Height: 1.89m

- E do im football training for Bibo youth academy in Abidjan

- Professional career: FC San Pedro (Côte d'Ivoire), Muangthong United FC (Thailand), PTT Rayong FC (Thailand), Al-Musannah SC (Oman), SC Olhanense (Portugal), Budapest Honved (Hungary), FC Slovacko (Czech Republic)

- E play two times for Togo national team