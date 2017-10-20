Image copyright Getty Images Image example South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan na powerful sports man for Africa

Former South Africa lawmaker and singer Jennifer Ferguson don tell BBC say she no wan carry di president of di country football association - Danny Jordaan go court after she accuse am of rape.

Early dis week for internet, she talk say na for one hotel for Port Elizabeth for South Africa, Mr. Jordaan use ''plenty power'' and ''wey give me pain'' harass am for 1993.

But she say she no get confidence for di justice system wey dey South Africa.

Mr. Jordaan, wey dey in charge of di local committee for di 2010 World Cup for South Africa, never say anything about dis mata.

Image copyright RAJESH JANTILAL Image example Danny Jordaan bring di 2010 FIFA World Cup come South Africa

For her mind, she believe say, if dem open court case against Danny Jordaan, di man wey she claim say rape am, e go remind am of something wey she wan forget and last-last di justice wey she dey find no go come.

''Di law for South Africa no good and e don fail us. For there, you go get shame. Na like punishment on top di punishment wey carry you come. E for sweet me to say yes di law go try for me, but no be so di thing be.''

Ms Ferguson wey dey live for Sweden say na di #MeToo campaign for social media wey ginger am to talk about di thing wey happen.

''Social media give people freedom for di #MeToo campaign to talk dia mind, e generate plenty tori of confession, and of people wey get determination. So me too, I use am for my own confession and l mention di name of di big person wey harass me."

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Jennifer Ferguson na musician and lawmaker

She say di attack happen for special time for her life when good thing dey happen to her.

''I dey happy because di ruling African National Congress (ANC) party choose me as lawmaker make l work with dem for di first democratic parliament for 1994''.

She say Mr. Jordaan, wey be important member for di ANC, come her hotel room after she don sing for one dinner event.

''Im use force rape me. Di attack no reach up to 20 seconds but for my mind na like long time''.

''After im finish, im no say anything before im waka comot''.

Image copyright AFP Image example Danny Jordaan never talk im mind about di matter.

Ms Ferguson say di thing confuse am, so tey she just shock.

''For my mind, l tell myself say police station no be di place l wan carry dis mata go. Wetin l for talk? I fight with myself say maybe na my fault. Maybe l no do well-well? Na all dis things just full my mind. And I just begin dey cry''.

She say Mr. Jordaan just use am anyhow like ''something wey no get value because im get power and im enjoy wetin im do''.

''No be like l dey find revenge for wetin Danny Jordaan do me or di one million South Africa men wey be like am. I dey do dis so we [women] fit get energy help ourself, so we fit come out and talk our mind''.

''When we come out and we talk, we go see say no be only us dis thing dey happen to, we go see say we dey plenty and e go make us beta last-last.''

Image copyright Getty Images Image example South Africa parliament, Pretoria

Ms Ferguson na freedom fighter wey campaign during di time wey apartheid dey for South Africa.

She be strong protester against make military dey use force carry person join dem.

Government radio ban her songs during dis time.

Police talk-talk person, Colonel Priscilla Naidu, say Ferguson go need to come report di case to police before dem fit open case and investigate.