Leicester City reach di quarter-finals before Atletico Madrid comot dem

Leicester City collect more money as dem reach Champions League quarter-finals last season pass Real Madrid wey win di competition.

Di Foxes, wey Atletico Madrid comot, collect £73.2m for dia first season for di competiton.

Champions League winners Real Madrid collect £72.6m.

Runners-up Juventus na di only club wey collect more money £98.6m.

Di total money for Champions League wey clubs share na £1.25bn for payments from Uefa.

Manchester United collect £40m as dem win Europa League.

Arsenal wey lose 10-2 aggregate to Bayern Munich for last 16, collect £58m.

Manchester City, wey lose to Monaco for di last 16, collect £45m, while Tottenham wey no comot from group stage, collect £39m.

How dem add di money

Participation bonus Performance bonus Market pool Round of 16 Quarter-finals Semi-final Final Leicester 12.7m 7.4m 49.1m 6m 6.5m Real Madrid 12.7m 6.7m 26.1m 6m 6.5m 7.5m 15.5m Juventus 12.7m 7.9m 58.8m 6m 6.5m 7.5m 11m