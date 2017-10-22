Image copyright Getty Images Image example Bastie Samir win one boxing tournament for 2008 Beijing Olympics against Nigerian Izobo Dauda

Bukom Banku wey dey call imself "Ghana Mayweather", chop im words when Bastie Samir punch am finish for round 7.

Di non-title match bin dey between two boxers wey never loose match for dia career before.

Banku bin win di first two rounds but na di third round wey Samir beat di winning comot from im bodi as im give am blow wey make am kiss ground.

Na so e continue till round 7 wey e chop ground again and di referee for di match, Roger Banor come call di fight say na Samir win.