Image copyright Getty Images Image example Sergio Aguero score for im first start since im injury last month

Manchester City dey five points clear for di top of di Premier League as Huddersfield Town end second place Manchester United unbeaten run.

City show dia quality well well for di match wey dem win 3-0 against Burnley for dia house. Sergio Aguero equal di club all-time scoring record.

Di Argentine score first half penalty to equal Eric Brook tally of 177 as City punish dia visitors with goals from Nicolas Otamendi and Leroy Sane.

Dia neighbours Manchester United dey poor for defence against newly-promoted Huddersfield Town.

Aaron Mooy and Laurent Depoitre take advantage for first half, as di Terriers beat United for di first time since 1952. Marcus Rashford strike bin put small tension towards di end, but e no dey enough to secure point.

For di early kick-off, defending champions Chelsea come from behind to win 4-2 against Watford.

As dem try to avoid another defeat, Antonio Conte side bin dey 2-1 down before substitute Michy Batshuayi (2) and Cesar Azpilicueta goal carry di blues enter fourth position.

E never tey wey Leicester City sack Craig Shakespeare but e no affect dem as as dia caretaker manager Michael Appleton guide dem to beat Swansea 2-1.

Federico Fernandez own goal and goal from Shinji Okazaki carry di 2015/16 champions to 13th position.

Stoke don enter relegation zone as Bournemouth Andrew Surman and Junior Stanislas score inside 18 minutes for di game. Mame Biram Diouf score for di home team but di second-bottom Cherries hold dia ground to win 2-1.

See di full results

Chelsea 4-2 Watford

Huddersfield 2-1 Manchester United

Manchester City 3-0 Burnley

Newcastle 1-0 Crystal Palace

Stoke 1-2 Bournemouth

Swansea 1-2 Leicester