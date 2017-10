Image copyright Getty Images Image example Mali beat Ghana 2-1 for Guwahati

Mali don qualify for di semi-finals of di Under-17 World Cup for India after dem win Ghana 2-1 for Saturday quarter-final.

Di Eaglets of Mali na dem dey in control of di game, wey dem play as heavy rain dey fall for Guwahati.

Na only 15 minutes nack for clock when Hadji Drame score dia first goal.

For second half, Djemoussa Traore make am goal number two for Mali.

Traore waya shot from outside eighteen, wey beat Ghana goalie Danlad Ibrahim for di 61st minute.

As rain continue to dey hammer for field, di players come find am difficult to play rain ball, as water just full ground.

But as e be like dat, Ghana score for 70 minutes through Kudus Mohammed wey score penarity.

Di Ghana Black Starlets try, try, try, to fit equalise, but Mali just lock everywhere, throway key.

Mali wey reach di U-17 World Cup final for 2015 for Chile, go play either Spain or Iran for di semi-final for Mumbai next week Wednesday.