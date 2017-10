Image example Di Super Eagles never lose any match so far, to qualify for Russia 2018

Di Argentina Football Association don confirm say dem go play friendly match against Nigeria.

Di game go happen for Russian city of Krasnodar and e go take place on 14 November.

Nigeria, na di first African country to book place for Russia 2018, and Argentina go don see dem as tough team to face as dem dey prepare for di World Cup.

E go be di eighth time wey di two countries go meet for senior international level, and di first time since 2014, when Argentina win 3-2 for World Cup.

Di Super Eagles bin nack Argentina 4-1 for friendly wey happen for Nigeria for June 2011, but na Argentina don win pass when di two countries meet. Dem get five wins, while Nigeria get one.

Nigeria next international match go be against Algeria for dia final World Cup qualifying match on 10 November, while Argentina go face Russia for friendly for Moscow on 11 November.

