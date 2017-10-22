Image copyright Getty Images

Morocco club Wydad Casablanca don reach dis season final for di African Champions League as dem win Algeria club USM Alger 3-1 for di second leg of dia semi-final journey.

Achraf Bencharki score two goals, wey give im team di win, after Walid El Karti goal.

Di tie bin dey level at 0-0 for di first leg for Algiers; e be like Wydad know say dem need to maintain dia good home record for di tournament to beat di Algerian side.

Morocco Achraf Bencharki score two goals for di match.

Di 1992 champions bin enter Saturday night second leg match with record of five home wins dis season.

Wydad score first for di 26th minute, when Bencharki pass give El Karti wey volley di ball inside di net to give di home team di lead.

After half time, Bencharki score, to make am 2-0 to Wydad with im 54th-minute strike.

Di home team go dey play with 10-men, after dem defender Amine Atouchi collect two yellow cards.

Di away team pressure come pay off for di 68th minute, when Ayoub Abdellaoui score to make am 2-1 to Wydad.

Bencharki score im second goal for di 90th minute to make am 3-1 to di home team to qualify dem for di two legged final wey go start on Friday 27 October.