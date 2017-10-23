Image copyright Getty Images Image example Walid Azarou score hat-trick for di match

Al Ahly go play Wydad Casablanca for next month African Champions League final after dem flog Etoile du Sahel 6-1 to win 7-3 on aggregate.

Egypt club Ahly worry di Tunisian defence well well as dem book dia place for final for di eleventh time.

Na only two minutes e take before Ali Maaloul score di first goal, Walid Azarou comot any hope wey Etoile get with three unanswered goals.

Fine goal from Rami Rabiaa and own goal carry Ahly enter dia first final since 2013. Etoile score late but dem no fit come back.

Four years ago, Al Ahly beat Orlando Pirates as dem defend dia title.

Dem play di game in front of 40,000 fans for Alexandria, e ginger Al Ahly since many games for Egypt, fans no dey dey because of security issues.

Dem go face Wydad for November two-leg final, after di Moroccan club beat USM Alger of Algeria 3-1 on Saturday.