Ghana go play Egypt for Cape Coast

Image copyright JUSTIN TALLIS Image example Win or lose, Ghana no dey go World Cup

Ghana FA don move dia next month final 2018 World Cup qualifier between di Black Stars and Egypt from Kumasi go Cape Coast.

Na Egyptian Football Association (EFA) confirm say dem receive official letter from di Ghana FA to inform dem of di new venue.

According to wetin Ghanasoccernet.com talk, e be like say di FA take di decision after fans boo Black Stars for Kumasi for dia last World Cup qualifier against Congo.

Nothing dey for dis match except pride, as Egypt don already qualify for di World Cup and win or lose, Ghana no dey go anywhere.

Di Black Stars B bin get plenty support when dem play, win WAFU Cup there, so Ghana Football Association go dey eye local support for Cape Coast to ginger di team to victory.

Egypt go need two hour bus ride from Accra to Cape Coast to play di match.

"Ghana change di venue for technical reasons," na wetin Egypt Football Association talk for statement.

Di match go happen on 12 November for 3.30pm Ghana time.

Egypt don already qualify for di World Cup, as dem dey top group E with 12 points.