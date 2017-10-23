Who go be di BEST, Ronaldo Messi or Neymar?

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Na dis three footballers dey everybodi mouth dis night

FIFA go announce di winner for di BEST awards today.

Di nominees na Real Madrid and Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo, Argentine striker Barcelona Lionel Messi and Neymar of Paris St-Germain (PSG).

Na Ronaldo bin win di awards last year, and sabi people wey be analysts dey tip am to win di award again.

Di stars for football world go gather for London, UK with plenty other prizes wey full ground.

Na nine awards in total na im dem go give out.

One of di awards wey dem go give out na di Puskas Award, for di best goal for di year.

Arsenal striker Oliver Giroud fine scorpion kick goal wey im score against Crystal Palace na one na one of di goals wey dem select.

See di full list awards of di awards wey dem go give out

* Di Best FIFA Men's Player of 2017

* Di Best FIFA Women's Player of 2017

* Di Best FIFA Men's Coach of 2017

* Di Best FIFA Women's Coach of 2017

* Di Best FIFA Goalkeeper of 2017 (new for this year)

* Di 2017 FIFA Puskás Award

* Di 2017 FIFA Fair Play Award

* Di 2017 FIFA Fan Award

* Di 2017 FIFA/FIFPro World11