Edward Nketiah na di name wey dey Arsenal fans mouth now, after di 18-years-old score two times to help im club win 2-1 against Norwich for Carabao Cup aka English Football League Cup.

Norwich wey no dey play for Premier League bin look like say dem go pour sand-sand inside Arsenal garri for di Gunners house, when dem take di lead as James Maddison pass ball give Josh Murphy, wey height Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Macey.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Edward Nketiah

Na from bench Nketiah enter for 85 minutes and score fifteen seconds later with header to equalize for Arsenal. For extra time, im grab di winner with fine header, to make im club enter di quarter-finals of di competition.

For another match, Claudio Bravo shine for Manchester City as dem use penarity win Wolves.

Bravo, bin make three correct save to make sure say di Championship leaders no score when di match dey on, and im continue for di penarity shootout after di game finish zero-zero.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Bravo save Alfred N'Diaye and Conor Coady penarity

People wey hold di Carabao Cup, Manchester United also qualify for di quarter-finals as dem no too sweat to win Swansea City.

Jesse Lingard na im score two goals as dem win 2-0.

Image copyright PA Image example Manchester United still dey push strong for cup dem win last season

Other results

AFC Bournemouth 3 Middlesbrough 1

Bristol City 4 Crystal Palace 1

Leicester City 3 Leeds United 1

Today game

Chelsea vs Everton

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United