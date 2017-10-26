Image copyright Rex Features Image example As quarter-finals go take happen, dem go do am by 4pm on Thursday

All di eight teams wey go play for di quarter-finals of di Carabao Cup for England don set, after Chelsea and West Ham win on Wednesday.

Chelsea win 2-1 against Everton while Tottenham lose 2-3 to West Ham.

Antonio Rudiger first score for Chelsea with header for first half before Willian make am 2-0.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin na im get Everton one goal.

Willian score for Chelsea

For di other match wey also happen for London, West Ham come from two goals down for half-time to beat dia enemy Tottenham.

Ghana striker Andre Ayew score two times and Angelo Ogbonna head di third goal enter net.

Moussa Sissoko and Dele Alli nai bin don first score for Tottenham.

All di teams wey don qualify, go know who dem go play on Thursday by 16:00 BST.

Di teams wey don qualify na: