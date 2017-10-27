Image copyright Ian Walton Image example Blessing Okagbare

Nigeria Olympic winner, Blessing Okagbare, dey among some great runners and other sports people di University of Texas El Paso (UTEP) go celebrate for special ceremony.

Okagbare and four other athletes go enter di Athletics Hall of Fame wey dey happen on Friday, 27 October for di Larry K. Durham Sports Centre.

Okagbare, wey be di current Nigeria queen for track, na before-before student for UTEP, where she don break plenty record for sports.

Di runner na pickin of Sapele, Delta State south-south Nigeria and she don dey run international competitions since 2007.

When she be pickin, she get interest for football but na 100m, 200m and long jump her talent shine pass.

She win di 100m and long jump competition for di 2010 All-African games. For di Russia 2013 World Championships, Okagbare carry silver for long jump and bronze for 200m race.

She win 100m and 200m gold for di Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games, wey make am di number four woman wey go achieve this kain thing.

Image copyright Richard Heathcote Image example Blessing Okagbare win di gold medal for di Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games

Her greatest achievement na wen she carry di long jump silver medal for Beijing 2008 Olympics.

