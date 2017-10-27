Image copyright Richard Heathcote

Nigerian-British boxer Anthony Oluwafemi Joshua dey lick mouth as im fit be di first man to hold all four heavyweight world titles for boxing.

Di 28-year-old wey already hold di International Boxing Federation (IBF) and World Boxing Association (WBA) champion belt for im neck, go face Cameroon-French boxer Carlos Takam for Cardiff, Wales on Saturday.

If Anthony Joshua win, dat one go pour fuel say make im go for di WBC belt wey Deontay Wilder hold, and di WBO version wey Joseph Parker be champion.

"E dey very possible and na great challenge," na wetin Joshua tell BBC Sport.

Which join-bodi dey give title for boxing?

Na four major associations dey give belt for professional boxing. Dem be:

World Boxing Association (WBA)

World Boxing Council (WBC)

International Boxing Federation (IBF)

World Boxing Organization (WBO)

Any boxer wey feel say im power reach, fit challenge to be champion for all di join-body. Mike Tyson bin hold three champion title for 1987, before dem create WBO.

Since dem create WBO, nobody don hold four titles. Evander Holyfield, Riddick Bowe, James 'Buster' Douglas, Lennox Lewis, Wladimir Klitschko and Tyson Fury don hold three belts at once.

As im dey prepare for di fight on Saturday, Joshua say im don forget im win over Klitschko for April.

"Person wey be fighter suppose leave di last fight where e dey and move on to di next opportunity," im talk.

"If I dey use win I win before take dey make mouth, den make I just kukuma stop to dey fight. I no fit lose dis fight come say 'I bin win good one last time'. Nobody wan hear dat one."

Who Carlos Takam be?

Na 36-years-old fighter wey go fight Anthony Joshua because di original person wey suppose fight- Kubrat Pulev, get injury.

Takam don lose three of im last 39 fights and na fighter wey dey like to use plenty force when im dey ring.

Joshua don describe di Cameroon-born fighter as "different animal" to Klitschko, but say no shaking.

Takam never challenge person before for world title and im talk say Saturday fight go change im life.