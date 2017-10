Image copyright Getty Images Image example Achraf Bencharki (wey hold ball), na im score di goal for Wydad

Wydad Casablanca of Morocco, go Alexandria for Egypt to play 1-1 draw against Al Ahly for di first leg of di African Champions League final.

Ah Ahly start di game like say na fight, as Moamen Zakaria score only three minutes wey di match start for di Borg El Arab Stadium for Alexandria.

But Achraf Bencharki wey dey bang in goals like say tomorrow no dey for Wydad, equalize for di Morocco club.

Ahly get di best chance before half time to score again, when Nigerian striker Junior Ajayi get good chance to find net, but im head di ball over di bar.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Coach Hossam El Badry carry Al Ahly win di African Champions League for 2012

Wydad Casablanca go play di second leg for dia house next weekend, and dem know say di away goal dem score for Egypt go really help dem. For instance, if di match end zero-zero, na dem go win di cup.

Wydad get very good record for home, as dem don win all six Champions League match wey dem play in front of dia fans. Infact sef, na only one goal dem don chop.

Anybody wey win dis year final go put $2.5m for pocket and go fly Africa flag for di Fifa Club World Cup final wey go happen for United Arab Emirates for December.