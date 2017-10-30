Who get four titles like Lewis Hamilton?

Image copyright Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton win im fourth world title for di Mexican Grand Prix. But no be only him don win four world titles for Formula one.

Michael Schumacher na di most successful Formula 1 driver ever. Im win seven world titles (two with Benetton, five with Ferrari).

Di German retire from Formula 1 for 2006 after 11 years wey im dey with Ferrari but im return back with Mercedes for 2010.

Na five times Juan Manuel Fangio win di world title (im win an with four different teams) and im come second two times.

Alain Prost wey im guy name na 'di Professor' because of how im dey race, na one of di chairman dem for Formula 1. Di Frenchman win four titles.

Sebastian Vettel don win di world title four times. Di German win for 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013 with Red Bull Racing.