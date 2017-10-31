Image copyright Getty Images Image example Eden Hazard and Chelsea get date for Rome

Manchester United, PSG and Barcelona na some of di teams wey go face dia games with di mind say if dem get di right result dem go qualify for di round of 16 of di Uefa Champions League with two games to go.

Others wey fit join dem na Bayern, Chelsea, Juventus, Manchester City, Beşiktaş, Tottenham and Real Madrid.

Chelsea go travel go Italy go face AS Roma for Group C today. If dem win, dem go qualify for di knockout stage.

E no go easy for di Blues wey play 3-3 draw with di Serie A side for Stamford Bridge for match day three.

Meanwhile Pep Guardiola Manchester City dey travel go Italy too, to go face Napoli, team wey dem beat 2-1 for Etihad.

City dey top Group F with nine points, but dem go face one of di in form teams for Serie A wey get sharp attackers.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Andres Iniesta no go play for di game against Olympiakos

Spanish giants Barcelona go miss some key players for di game against Olympiacos for Group D.

Dia playmaker Andres Iniesta and centre-back Gerard Pique go miss di game for di Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis because of suspension.

CSKA, Benfica, Celtic, Anderlecht, Qarabağ, Sporting, Olympiacos, Maribor, Anderlecht, Dortmund or APOEL na di teams wey fit miss out for di round of 16.

See Tuesday matches for Champions League:

Group A: Manchester United v Benfica, Basel v CSKA Moskva

Group B: Celtic v Bayern München, Paris Saint-Germain v Anderlecht

Group C: Atlético Madrid v Qarabağ, Roma v Chelsea

Group D: Olympiacos v Barcelona, Sporting CP v Juventus

So far na 156 goals dey don score for di 48 group games.