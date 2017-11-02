Image copyright PA Image example As Tammy papa na Nigeria, e fit play for Super Eagles

England football manager Gareth Southgate, don announce Tammy Abraham as part of di team wey go play friendly match for di Three Lions dis month.

Tammy Abraham na one of di young players wey get invitation from di England team manager to come play for di senior team for di first time.

Di other two be Joe Gomez and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Abraham, wey get right to play for Nigeria Super Eagles, as im papa na Nigerian, don already play 13 times for England Under-21 team.

Di 20-year old striker wey be Chelsea player but dey on loan to Swansea City don already score four times dis season.

When dem ask Southgate wetin make am chose dis team, e say "If I dey ask club managers make dem dey brave and select young young players, I think e good make me sef do di same."

"Generally, we wan dey look for young players, to develop di team, but I don always talk am say if any senior player dey play well, then im suppose dey play for di team."

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge and midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain no dey team again, and even Manchester United centre-back Chris Smalling.

Ashley Young, wey di last time wey im play for im country na September 2013, don return to di team.

Di England Squad

Goalkeepers: Jack Butland (Stoke City), Joe Hart (West Ham - loan from Manchester City), Jordan Pickford (Everton)

Defenders: Ryan Bertrand (Southampton), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Phil Jones (Manchester United), Harry Maguire (Leicester), Danny Rose (Tottenham), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Dele Alli (Tottenham), Fabian Delph (Manchester City), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace - loan from Chelsea), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Harry Winks (Tottenham), Ashley Young (Manchester United)

Forwards: Tammy Abraham (Swansea - loan from Chelsea), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Jamie Vardy (Leicester)

England dey play Germany on 10 November and Brazil on 14 November for Wembley.