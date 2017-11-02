Uefa Europa League: Who fit qualify?
Na match day four for di UEFA Europa League, twelve teams fit qualify for di round of 32 tonight, with two games to go.
Arsenal, Dynamo Kiev, Milan and Ludogorets na so some of di teams wey fit qualify if results go dia way.
Arsenal sit down on top Group H after dem win three of dia group matches.
Dia last match dem beat Red Star Belgrade 1-0 for di Rajko Mitic Stadium with fine goal from Olivier Giroud.
Di gunners go face di Serbian team again tonight for di Emirates Stadium and go secure dia place for di knockout round if dem win.
Lazio against Nice na one of di big games for match day four.
Di Serie A team na one of di teams wey dey in form for Europe, dem fit finish top of dia group if dem beat Ligue 1 club.
See today matches for Uefa Europa League
- Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Sheriff
- AEK Athens vs. AC Milan
- Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs. Astana
- Istanbul Basaksehir vs. Hoffenheim
- Young Boys vs. Dynamo Kiev
- Lyon vs. Everton
- Ludogorets vs. Braga
- Apollon Limassol vs. Atalanta
- Slavia Prague vs. Villarreal
- Rijeka vs. Austria Vienna
- Copenhagen vs. Zlin
- Partizan Belgrade vs. Skenderbeu
- Real Sociedad vs. Vardar
- Vitoria vs. Marseille
- Lazio vs. Nice
- Steaua Bucharest vs. Hapel Beer-Sheva
- Athletic Bilbao vs. Ostersund
- Arsenal vs. Red Star Belgrade
- Rosenborg vs. Zenit
- Red Bull Salzburg vs. Konyaspor
- Cologne vs. BATE Borisov
- Plzen vs. Lugano
- Hertha Berlin vs. Zorya
- Vitesse vs. Zulte Waregem