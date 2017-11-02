Uefa Europa League: Who fit qualify?

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Arsenal go qualify if dem win Red Star Belgrade

Na match day four for di UEFA Europa League, twelve teams fit qualify for di round of 32 tonight, with two games to go.

Arsenal, Dynamo Kiev, Milan and Ludogorets na so some of di teams wey fit qualify if results go dia way.

Arsenal sit down on top Group H after dem win three of dia group matches.

Dia last match dem beat Red Star Belgrade 1-0 for di Rajko Mitic Stadium with fine goal from Olivier Giroud.

Di gunners go face di Serbian team again tonight for di Emirates Stadium and go secure dia place for di knockout round if dem win.

Lazio go face Nice for match day four

Lazio against Nice na one of di big games for match day four.

Di Serie A team na one of di teams wey dey in form for Europe, dem fit finish top of dia group if dem beat Ligue 1 club.

See today matches for Uefa Europa League

Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Sheriff

AEK Athens vs. AC Milan

Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs. Astana

Istanbul Basaksehir vs. Hoffenheim

Young Boys vs. Dynamo Kiev

Lyon vs. Everton

Ludogorets vs. Braga

Apollon Limassol vs. Atalanta

Slavia Prague vs. Villarreal

Rijeka vs. Austria Vienna

Copenhagen vs. Zlin

Partizan Belgrade vs. Skenderbeu