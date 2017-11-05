2018 World Cup Qualifier: Senegal's Mane go play South Africa

Image copyright Getty Images

Senegal and Liverpool FC forward, Sadio Mane say im bodi don dey Kampe to face South Africa for World Cup qualifiers next week.

Dis na as im just come back after im hamstring injury wey im get last month.

Mane talk say, "I dey very happy as I don come back because e no dey easy after I injure. Excuse no dey for me again. I get injury but I still think say I always dey work hard."

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Sadio Mane (right) and im Senegalese teammate Keita Balde Diao after dem beat Zimbabwe for 2017 African Cup of Nations for Gabon

Mane bin get hamstring injury for di last World Cup qualifier wey Senegal play against Cape Verde for 7 October. Since, im never play for Liverpool till di match against West Ham yesterday wey dem win 4-0.

Mane come say di injury don pass and im wan help im country qualify for Russia.

Mane talk say to qualify for dia first World Cup since 2002 go be "dream".

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Liverpool v West Ham na di first match Mane dey play since im come back from injury and im play for 75 minutes

When dem ask am whether Liverpool fans dey worry say im go wound again, im say, "every player go like reach end of season without injury but na part of football, we suppose accept am and move on."

But im Liverpool coach, Jurgen Klopp talk say im dey always worry when im players waka go play international match.

Image copyright KHALED DESOUKI Image example Na Sadio Mane (left) and Kara Mbodji score goals for Senegal as dem beat Tunisia for Gabon

Senegal just need two points for dia remaining qualifiers against Bafana Bafana before dem go fit go World Cup.

Di game go happen for South Africa on 10 November and Senegal go come host di last qualifier four days later.

The Senegalese team, di Teranga Lions dey lead Group D of Africa World Cup now with eight points.