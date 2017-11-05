2018 World Cup Qualifier: Senegal's Mane go play South Africa
Senegal and Liverpool FC forward, Sadio Mane say im bodi don dey Kampe to face South Africa for World Cup qualifiers next week.
Dis na as im just come back after im hamstring injury wey im get last month.
Mane talk say, "I dey very happy as I don come back because e no dey easy after I injure. Excuse no dey for me again. I get injury but I still think say I always dey work hard."
Mane bin get hamstring injury for di last World Cup qualifier wey Senegal play against Cape Verde for 7 October. Since, im never play for Liverpool till di match against West Ham yesterday wey dem win 4-0.
Mane come say di injury don pass and im wan help im country qualify for Russia.
Mane talk say to qualify for dia first World Cup since 2002 go be "dream".
When dem ask am whether Liverpool fans dey worry say im go wound again, im say, "every player go like reach end of season without injury but na part of football, we suppose accept am and move on."
But im Liverpool coach, Jurgen Klopp talk say im dey always worry when im players waka go play international match.
Senegal just need two points for dia remaining qualifiers against Bafana Bafana before dem go fit go World Cup.
Di game go happen for South Africa on 10 November and Senegal go come host di last qualifier four days later.
The Senegalese team, di Teranga Lions dey lead Group D of Africa World Cup now with eight points.