Image example Pirlo na master for midfield football

Former Italy midfielder Andrea Pirlo don announce say im don retire after e play im last game for New York City FC.

Di 38-year old player don play for im country 116 times and e lead im team to win di 2006 World Cup for Germany.

Pirlo been start im career for Bresica and im come later play for Inter, AC Milan and Juventus before im go US for 2015 to go play inside Major League Soccer.

"No be only say my waka enter New York don end, but even di one for football too don end," im talk on top im Twitter account.

For inside di same statement for Twitter, Pirlo thank di teams wey im don play for and "every team mate wey I don follow play".

Im former club Juventus talk say Pirlo na "true genius".

And di New York City manager Patrick Veira say Pirlo don "change football forever".

Di Italian go New York where im meet England midfielder Frank Lampard and Spain striker David Villa for club of di same people wey get Manchester City.

But Pirlo no win any trophy for New York City FC.

Numbers for Andrea Pirlo career

872 games

86 goals

6 Serie A

2 Coppa Italia

2 Super Cup

2 Champions League

1 World Cup

Pirlo na player wey sabi play free-kick well-well and nobody dey calm down, control midfield like am, so tey dem give am name: 'di architect'.