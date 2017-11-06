IAAF award: Africans wey dey di final list

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Mo Farah and Mutaz Essa Barshim go fight for di IAAF Athlete of the Year award

Na African names full for di final list of athletes wey fit win di IAAF World Athlete of di year award.

Five out of six of di nominees get African blood, including all di men.

Somali-born long distance runner Sir Mo Farah, wey dey run for Great Britain, go dig am out with Mutaz Essa Barshim, wey dey represent Qatar but im papa and mama bin come from Sudan.

South African sprinter Wayde van Niekerk na di third person for di title. Van Niekerk retain im world 400m world title for London, where Barshim win di high jump.

For di women side, Ethiopia long distance runner Almaz Ayana dey up against Greece Ekaterini Stefanidi, wey be pole vaulter and Belgium Nafissatou Thiam heptathelete, wey her papa come from Senegal, for di athlete of di year.

Dem go announce di winner for Monaco for 24 November.