Image copyright AFP Image example Michael Emenalo been work with 11 managers for wen im dey Chelsea

Chelsea technical director Michael Emenalo don waka from im post after 10 years for di club.

Di 52-year-old, wey play for Nigeria for 1994 World Cup, join Chelsea for 2007 under Avram Grant, wey im play for Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Im work as scout-person wey dey find players and as coach for Chelsea before dem promote am to technical director for 2011.

Emenalo play for Notts County for 1990s and tori be say im fit join Monaco for France.

For im time for Stamford Bridge, Chelsea win Champions League for 2012 plus three Premier League titles, three FA Cups, di League Cup and Europa League.

Emenalo say: "Dis na very difficult decision wey I dey make, but na di right decision for himself, family and di club.

"Na big thing for me to work with some talented people for di world of sport for di past 10 years, and as I dey go I dey very proud of wetin we don achieve."

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte talk say: "E dey sorry to see Michael leave from Chelsea, and I go like to thank am for all di help and support wey im give me since I join di club. "

Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck talk say: "We no happy as we receive Michael resignation this week but we understand say im want new challenges. "