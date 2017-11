Image copyright Ghana FA/Twitter Image example Striker Asamoah Gyan don return to di Black Stars team

Ghana Black Stars hold dia first training session for Cape Coast Stadium on Tuesday as dem dey ready leg well well to play Egypt on Sunday.

Di match na di last African qualifier for di 2018 FIFA World Cup for Russia.

21 players including captain Asamoah Gyan follow for di training for di venue wey dem go play against Egypt wey don already qualify for di World Cup.

Gyan dey return to di squad after im miss last month matches against Uganda and Saudi Arabia.

Bologna midfielder Godfred Donsah, Nana Ampomah and Nasiru Mohammed wey be newcomers also train with di senior national team for di first time.

Dis match no mean anything for di two countries except pride, as whether dem win or not, Ghana no go fit qualify for di World Cup as Egypt don already pick di ticket from dat group.