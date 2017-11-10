Image copyright Nduka Orjinmo / BBC Image example Ighalo Odion lead Nigeria to be di first African team to qualify for 2018 World Cup

Out of 20 Africa teams, na only Egypt and Nigeria don qualify for di 2018 World Cup, and dis weekend, di teams wey remain go continue dia fight to go Russia.

From Friday 10 November reach Tuesday 14 November, teams from 3 out di 5 groups wey dey for di Africa region, go battle to claim di three spots wey still dey available for di FIFA Russia 2018 World Cup.

Na only one team fit qualify per group and as Egypt don qualify from Group E and Nigeria from Group B, na Group A, C and D remain with 8 teams wey get chance to qualify.

Make we look some of di important match.

Senegal v South Africa

Image copyright STRINGER Image example South Africa bin win di first match against Senegal 2-1

Dis match, bad belle dey am. Fifa, wey bi joinbodi wey dey organise di World Cup, order say make dem play dis match again, after Ghana referee Joseph Lamptey wey don get life ban, do mago-mago wen di two teams bin meet for September.

Dis qualifier match na di first one dis weekend and di venue na Polokwane, same place as di first match.

E mean say dis two teams go play demsef two times in four days as return match go happen next Tuesday for Dakar.

South Africa coach Stuart Baxter say nobody go dey expect im team to qualify, say "knife dey our throat, but maybe we fit enter World Cup through di back door,"

If Senegal win dis second time, dem go be di first team from Group D to qualify. But if Bafana Bafana win, e go mean say all di group teams go get chance.

Image example Group D table

If di match end for draw, and di Burkina Faso v Cape Verde match on Tuesday end for draw, then Senegal go begin arrange to go Russia.

Tunisia v Libya

Image example Tunisia na number 1 team for Africa

Tunisia wey bi di number 1 team for Africa according to Fifa ranking, need only one point for dia home match with Libya to qualify for di World Cup for di first time since 2006.

If Libya win, then Tunisia go still make am if Congo DR no beat Guinea.

However, if Tunisia lose and Congo DR win (to come make dem get di same 13 points as Tunisia), na by goal difference dem go take chose who out of Tunisia or Congo DR go qualify, according to wetin dey inside Fifa rule book.

Image example Group C table

If di two teams still dey equal, dem go use who score goal pass for all di group match.

Côte d'Ivoire v Morocco

Image copyright Issouf Sanogo Image example Côte d'Ivoire get strong chance like Morocco to qualify

For di big match for Group C, di situation dey very simple: Morocco go qualify if dem beat Côte d'Ivoire for Abidjan on Saturday. Although, if Les Eléphants win, na dem go take number 1 spot and qualify for di fourth time straight.

"Na like cup final wey we need to win," talk Les Eléphants coach Marc Wilmots inside news conference on Wednesday.

French coach for Morocco Herve Renard don busy dis week dey plan how to disappoint Côte d'Ivoire, di team wey im coach when dem win di 2015 Africa Cup of Nations.

"I believe say di team wey solid and organise demsef pass, na dem go go Russia and I get hope say that team go be Morocco," talk Renard.

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha wey don recover finish from injury go full ground to play. And strikers Salomon Kalou and Gervinho go bring dia experience come to help dia team make am.

Image example Group C table

Matches wey remain for African World Cup qualifiers

Friday 10 November:

Group D - South Africa v Senegal - 1700GMT

Group B - Algeria v Nigeria - 1930GMT

Saturday 11 November:

Group B - Zambia v Cameroon - 1300GMT

Group C - Gabon v Mali - 1430GMT

Group A - Tunisia v Libya - 1730GMT

Group A - DR Congo v Guinea - 1730GMT

Sunday 12 November:

Group E - Ghana v Egypt - 1530GMT

Group E - Congo v Uganda - 1430GMT

Tuesday 14 November:

Group D - Burkina Faso v Cape Verde - 1930GMT

Group D - Senegal v South Africa - 1930GMT