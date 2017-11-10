Image copyright Other Image example Former Liberia international James Debbah don dey in charge of di country national team for three years now.

Di Liberia Football Association (LFA) don suspend di contracts of dia national team coach James Debbah and im deputies in order to save money.

Di LFA wan also pay all di money wey dem dey owe Debbah and im team.

Di FA vice president, Musa Shannon, say di contracts go start again, wen serious match wey di country go play for March next year begin.

"We decide to do dis one because we no get match again until March," im talk.

"We no get match for November, December, January or February. Our next match na for March and dat na $40,000 wey we no fit pay.

"Wetin we dey try do na to dey professional, and sometimes you need to look yourself well well and say 'I no go fit pay for dis one.'

Shannon say im hope say Debbah and im team go accept di decision to pause dia contracts until March 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against DR Congo.

"I believe say dem be professionals, and anybody wey care about di Liberia Football Association go see reason and sense for wetin we do" im explain.